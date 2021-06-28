A Burke woman is accused of stealing cash from the restaurant where she worked.
A restaurant owned by her father.
Maria McGowan, 25, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Caledonia Superior Court
McGowan is accused of stealing $300 from the cash register at the Orange Rind restaurant on Route 114 in East Burke which is owned by her father - Stephen McGowan.
“She advised she did take the money from the restaurant,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces in his affidavit filed in support of the charge. “She stated she took it because Stephen was an ‘A******.’”
The alleged theft was reported on March 31 by the restaurant’s manager, Jacob Mallett, 27,
Mallet told police Maria McGowan not only worked at the restaurant but also lived in the apartment above the restaurant - which is also owned by her father, according to court documents.
“Mallet stated that Maria stole from the restaurant before, which they dealt with internally,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report. “I spoke to the victim Stephen through the phone who advised he wanted to press charges.”
Mallet told police he had security video of Maria McGowan stealing the money at 7:49 p.m. on March 27 - several hours after the restaurant had closed.
“Mallet showed me video surveillance of Maria entering the restaurant from the apartment above, grabbing the register keys from the wall and stealing money from the cash register,” wrote Tpr. Garces
If convicted of the charge McGowan faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
