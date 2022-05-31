Police: Cafeteria Worker Drops Meth On School Grounds

A former cafeteria worker has been indicted after allegedly dropping at her Littleton school workplace a bag of methamphetamine that was found by a school employee, according to Grafton Superior Court records reviewed on Tuesday.
Jessica Laflam, 35, of Jefferson, was originally charged by Littleton police with a Class B felony count of drug possession in a school zone for the incident police said occurred on the morning of Friday, Jan. 28 at Lakeway Elementary School.
A warrant was issued for her arrest on Feb. 28 and an arrest was made on March 14.
On April 15, Laflam was indicted by a grand jury on a Class B felony of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing meth. (The indictment does not reflect possession in a school zone).
According to the affidavit for arrest by Littleton Police Detective Scott Powers, a school employee had come to the Littleton Police Department at 11:18 a.m. on Jan. 28 to turn over what she believed were illegal drugs found at Lakeway Elementary School.
Powers said the employee found the bag containing a clear crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine as she was walking out of the school, between Bishop Street and Lakeway’s modular building.
Police then turned to the school’s video surveillance.
“I requested CCTV video of where the drugs were located,” said Powers. “I was provided a video of three people who entered the building in the time frame. One individual was Jessica Laflam, who was seen entering the building at 8:56 a.m.”
Laflam was employed at the time by the Abbey Group, which provides food to the school.
The video is activated by motion and picked up Laflam walking into the building, but the video’s motion sensor did not activate until Laflam was a few feet past where the drugs were found, said Powers.
“Laflam has her right hand inside her right pocket and was retrieving what is believed to be her keys or phone,” he said. “The path that Laflam walked into the building depicted in the video from her vehicle would have had her walking directly to where the drugs were located.”
The second person in the video was seen entering the building at 9:47 a.m., but not along the path that would put her where the drugs were located, said Powers.
The third person who entered was the school employee who brought the drugs to police.
Laflam had gone home early that day because of a COVID-19 exposure at her residence and Powers was then unable to speak with her.
He wrote that he also knew Laflam’s boyfriend was involved with drugs and there was an active investigation into her boyfriend at the time for fraudulent use of a credit card.
On Feb. 2, a lab test conducted by a member of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force concluded that the substance found was methamphetamine, said Powers.
On Feb. 7, after Laflam had returned to work at the school, Powers went to the school to interview her.
“During the interview, Laflam initially denied any drug use or knowledge of drugs,” he said. “Laflam consented verbally to a search of her phone, and I reviewed the phone in the presence of Laflam. While reviewing the phone, I observed communications between Laflam and her boyfriend, John Dupont.”
The communications included drug prices and a photograph Laflam sent to Dupont holding a methamphetamine pipe, said Powers.
“I confronted Laflam about the picture,” he wrote. “Laflam admitted during the interview that she was struggling with issues at home and had used methamphetamine three times, with the most recent time being a week and a half before the interview.”
When shown a photograph of the drugs found at Lakeway, Laflam said they were the same drugs she had used and she identified them based on the baggie being an Equate brands baggie and by the smaller baggie inside the clear baggie, said Powers.
Laflam said she did not knowingly bring the drugs to the school, he said.
In a written statement to the police, Laflam said, “The drugs did fall out of my pocket. I did not knowingly bring the bag to school property. It fell out as I was getting my phone out of my pocket. My life had been very crazy and I had tried this drug the night before. I did not mean for it to be on school property. I take full responsibility for the actions I made. It was unprofessional and dangerous. I would have never purposely put my job at risk or endangered any of the children that go to Lakeway.”
On April 15, Laflam’s attorney, Emily Wynes, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, filed a motion with the court to preserve evidence and authorize immediate independent testing of the drug because the defense “anticipates challenging the testing methods employed by the state of New Hampshire as inadequate, unreliable, and impermissible pursuant to New Hampshire Rules of Evidence 701 and 702.”
On April 27, Assistant Grafton County Attorney Tara Heater filed a partial objection to Wynes’ motion, stating that the prosecution has no objection to making the samples available for independent testing provided that the laboratory and analyst selected by the defendant has identical certifications as the state laboratory and analyst, the samples are provided directly to the defendant’s expert from the Littleton Police Department and there is an appropriate chain of custody, and the samples are returned to the police department.
The judge approved the prosecution’s motion outlining the conditions.
Laflam was released on personal recognizance bail.
A dispositional conference is scheduled for June 6 at Grafton Superior Court.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.