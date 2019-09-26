POLICE: Camera Thief Foiled By Camera

Brent A. Sarazin in Caledonia County Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Police say a Lyndonville man filmed himself while stealing a video camera mounted on the side of a neighbor’s home last week.

Brent A. Sarazin, 34, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to felony charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and unlawful trespassing and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.

