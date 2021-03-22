Lyndonville Police caught an East Haven man they believe fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash earlier this month.
Tyler Brooks, 24, was taken into custody on Friday by Officer Jason Harris who stopped him while driving on Burke Hollow Road in East Burke. Officer Harris reported that Brooks was wanted by police for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash on March 12 on Broad Street in Lyndonville. Police said evidence supported Brooks was involved in the crash and they requested an arrest warrant for his capture.
Officer Harris reported seeing a vehicle that he recognized as belonging to Brooks on Friday. After stopping the vehicle he identified Brooks as the operator. According to police, Brooks’ license to drive is under criminal suspension. He was taken into custody and processed at the Lyndonville Police Department.
He was later released on a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on May 10. Brooks faces charges of driving while under license suspension (two counts) and leaving the scene of the March 12 crash.
