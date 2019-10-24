A dispute over a cell phone in a movie theatre led to an assault charge against a St. Johnsbury man this week.

David C. Forbes, 71, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and was released by Judge Mary Miles Teachout on the condition that he not abuse or harass Bobbi Sue Baker, 52.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.