Police Charge Derby Woman With Child Cruelty

LOWELL — A Derby woman is facing a charge of cruelty to a child, following an investigation by Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Vermont Department of Children and Families.
A five-year-old child in the custody of Christina Crowley, 28, of Derby suffered an injury caused by neglect, according to VSP Detective Trooper Marie Beland.
