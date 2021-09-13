Police Chase, Catch Man On Veterans Memorial Bridge
Masked law enforcement officials check the contents of a bag that was discarded by a suspect running from police in St. Johnsbury on Monday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2021. The suspect was caught on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, and the bag was found in an area below the bridge. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — State and local police chased a man onto the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where he was caught and arrested.

St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray assisted with the arrest and did not have details of the incident. He said it was a State Police case. He said he believed four people were in custody connected to the individual captured on the bridge.

Traffic on the bridge was briefly stopped in both directions as officers pursued and caught the man who was running east.

Three law enforcement officials in plain clothes and wearing masks were in the area under the bridge near the intersection of St. Mary’s Street. They found a blue bag marked “Walmart” police say the suspect had when he was being chased.

At some point the suspect discarded the bag. In their search of the bag, the officials located a weapon.

No further information on the arrests or operation was available by presstime.

