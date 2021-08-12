LYNDONVILLE — Police reported chasing the same Chevy Blazer twice on Aug. 5 and the ultimate arrest of the driver.
Driving toward LynBurke Road about 1 p.m., Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris saw a Chevy S10 Blazer in front of him. The Blazer didn’t stop at a stop sign, pulling into the path of another vehicle on LynBurke Road, according to the chief. The Blazer then increased its speed to over 70 mph.
The vehicle traveled on Calendar Brook Road, Cross Cut Road, Gaskell Hill Road, Bugbee Crossing and West Darling Hill Road before turning north on Darling Hill Road. While on Darling Hill Road, it encountered two separate vehicles traveling in the same direction. The Blazer passed both vehicles while traveling in excess of 70 mph, and also passed a pedestrian walking along the side of Darling Hill Road, still traveling in excess of 70 mph, Chief Harris said.
At the intersection of Darling Hill Road and Burke Green Road the Blazer traveled through a construction zone, disregarding the traffic control person standing in the roadway. At this time the Blazer was in excess of 50 mph, and due to safety concerns, Chief Harris stated he ended the pursuit.
About an hour later the same Blazer was spotted going south on Route 114 toward Lyndon. As the operator spotted officers, he drove south in the northbound lane, passing a line of cars from Pinehurst Street to the traffic light.
The Blazer continued onto Stevens Loop and again drove into the opposing lane, overtaking a tractor trailer. Turning from Gilman Road onto Pudding Hill Road, the Blazer again increased speeds. As the Blazer passed Caledonia County Airport, it again reached speeds over 70 mph. At that time Chief Harris again terminated the pursuit.
As the investigation into the incident progressed, Jacob Fenoff, 22, of Lyndonville, was identified as the operator of the Blazer. He was cited for gross negligent operation and given an Oct. 18 court date.
