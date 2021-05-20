Vermont State Police fire investigators say a Cherry Street fire on the morning of April 9 was deliberately set.
Wayne W. Barrett, Age 70, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with first-degree arson and reckless endangerment for allegedly causing the blaze that displaced five tenants. Barrett was a first-floor tenant for approximately 12 years but was moving out at the time of the fire.
Investigators initially believed the fire was caused by electrical issues in the kitchen area at or near the electric stove. Investigators now think Barrett purposely started the fire after his landlord raised his rent. Police say a metal cooking pot of cooking oil was intentionally placed on the right rear burner of the stove in Barrett’s apartment. It was allegedly set to the highest temperature setting. The oil eventually reached a temperature where it ignited to open flames and spread to the rest of the combustibles nearby, police said.
Barrett had already moved all of his belongings from the apartment when the fire started. Within minutes of his departure, a fire was observed breaching his kitchen window.
Vermont State Police Detective Sergeants Todd Ambroz, Jamie Wright Stephen DiGregorio were joined by Assistant State Fire Marshals Tim Angell, Steve Dumont and Josh Maxham in the investigation. The St. Johnsbury Fire and Police Departments also assisted. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to please contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz at the State Barracks in Williston at 802-878-7111 or by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov.
Barrett was processed Thursday at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks and released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court on July 12 at 8:30 a.m.
Fast Action Saves Apartment Building
Fire trucks filled Cherry Street on the morning of Friday, April 9, in response to an apartment building fire. Nobody was injured but five people were displaced from their residences.
Significant fire and water damage were done to the first-floor apartment at 138 Cherry St., but if not for a quick response from St. Johnsbury firefighters, flames could have consumed more of the three-story structure and possibly threatened nearby buildings, according to Assistant Fire Chief Brad Reed, of the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.
Timing was everything, he said.
Because the emergency call came at shift change, extra firefighters were in the right place at the right time. The day crew had signed on, but they were off checking out the report of smoke in the area of the Mooney Road more than 3 miles outside the village. When that call came in, the two-man crew of firefighters Brenden Greaves and Phil Hawthorne who had just signed off from night coverage offered to stick around in case of another emergency call.
The call came for the Cherry Street fire at 7:22 a.m. Greaves and Hawthorne were there two minutes later.
When the tone went out for the Cherry Street fire, Reed and his crew had already determined that the Mooney Road smoke was just a maple sugaring operation and were on their way back to the village. Reed said he was amazed at what Greaves and Hawthorne were able to accomplish on their own in a short period of time before additional firefighters arrived.
“These guys responded from the station about the same time we responded from up there (Mooney Road) and when we got here they had already done a search of the second floor, the third floor and they had a line stretched and a good portion of the fire knocked down,” said Reed. “Two guys. I could not believe it. I would say that those guys saved the day.”
It was Greaves’ first structure fire as a full-time firefighter. He was hired in March after having served the department with the call crew.
Reed said Greaves and Hawthorne made possible occupants their priority when they arrived. He said someone told them they thought someone was still inside the third-floor apartment. They checked and determined that everyone had made it out and then turned their attention to the fire that was burning inside the kitchen of the first-floor apartment closest to the street.
Soon they were joined by several more St. Johnsbury firefighters along with firefighters from three area departments: Danville, Lyndonville and Littleton, N.H. Cherry Street was closed to traffic as it was filled with fire trucks and covered by hoses in the area of the apartment building. Lyndonville and Littleton provided ladder trucks in case an aerial attack was necessary. St. Johnsbury’s ladder truck is in Colchester awaiting a transmission repair. Barnet, East Burke and Waterford fire departments provided station coverage in St. Johnsbury.
Classes were canceled at the Good Shepherd Catholic School across the street from the apartment building.
All five tenants were on the sidewalk near the apartment building as firefighters scrambled nearby. CALEX Rescue personnel checked the condition of everyone and all were OK. EMT Rebecca Allen helped cover the shoulders of second-floor tenant Sterling Douglass with a blanket.
Third-floor tenant Trina Barrett was one of three people who called in the emergency. She discovered the fire when she went to start her vehicle to head to the White Market.
“All of a sudden I saw smoke coming out of an exhaust vent on the first floor,” she said. “Then I walked closer up and I saw flames in the downstairs apartment, then the window busted out at me, and then I ran as fast as I could to grab my cat and some of my meds.”
James Valley is the tenant who has lived there the longest. He’s been there for 22 years and is also moving out. His apartment is directly above Wayne Barrett’s. He was first alerted to the fire by the sound of the smoke detector and the smell of smoke.
“I’m surprised it went that fast. It was quick. I smelled smoke, then I go ‘what the hell is that?’ I get dressed and the next thing I know the apartment is full of smoke, and I said, ‘it’s time for me to go,’” he said.
The other first-floor tenant, Gene Fredricks, was relieved to discover his pets – five snakes, a cat and a tarantula – all survived.
While discussing the fact that all occupants of the large apartment building were safe, Reed said the Cherry Street fire is a good example of what working smoke detectors mean for safety. He said the presence of detectors is a life-saver and the Cherry Street apartment building was correctly equipped.
“Everybody made it out safely,” he said. “We didn’t have to rescue anybody because they were alerted by working smoke detectors. [Detectors] absolutely save lives.”
The Red Cross did not have a presence at the fire scene but was working to connect with the tenants to help meet essential needs.
The fire was originally determined to be electrical.
“After scene examination, the fire was determined to have originated behind the wall in the kitchen,” noted Angell, a former St. Johnsbury firefighter. “An energized electrical wire was improperly disconnected from an appliance and placed back into the wall.”
This fire was not originally considered suspicious, Angell reported.
The owner of the property is listed as St. Johnsbury Properties 9 Inc. The principal of the corporation is Robert Wolfe, of Irasburg. The property was recently purchased from Memphremagog Rentals.
