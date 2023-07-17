Police Chief, Fire Department Lauded For Heroism

Earlier this month, Whitefield Police Officer Michael Laska went above and beyond during a routine medical call.
He arrived on the scene to find a woman being tended to by two fellow officers, with EMTs close behind. He also saw a lawnmower.
The woman had suffered a medical issue while cutting the grass on a scorching summer day. Rather than stand by idly and watch others administer care, Laska went to work.
“Because medical arrived on scene the same time I got there, I decided to be useful and finish her lawn for her. The grass was not overly long. The yard she was attempting to cut was about an acre, and it looked like she got halfway through. The mower was not running at the time. It was an old push mower, so I just decided to start it up and finish the lawn. I cut the rest of her visible front lawn,” Laska said.
The kind gesture earned him praise on the community’s Facebook page.
In a post on July 7, Amber Chase wrote, “Shout out to the Whitefield PD! When you respond to an ambulance call and finish mowing someone’s yard in full uniform…in this heat… You deserve cookies!!!! I shall make you some! Thank you for being so kind and thoughtful. That was very heartwarming to see.”
Twenty people commented on the post. The comments were overwhelmingly positive.
Ronda Marsh wrote, “Small town policing at its best!”
Asked why he went above and beyond, Laska shrugged and downplayed the incident, saying “I would not classify what I did as above and beyond.”
For him, it was just the right thing to do.
“There are just moments in this career when I feel compelled to help. I don’t think about, it’s just instinctual. The way I have always looked at this job is, we owe it to the people in the town we police. This career is sort of like a business. The people pay us to protect and serve them. We need to do just that. We are public servants and I have always truly embraced the servant role,” Laska said.
Less than a week later, Whitefield Fire also received kudos.
Amy Pinette reported on July 12 that the WFD rescued her dog, Maverick, after the dog had been swept into the Johns River.
Whitefield Fire Lt. Shawn Sherwood recapped the rescue in a social media post.
“Whitefield fire was staged all down the Johns River looking for a dog that was swept away in the faster than normal current,” he wrote. “The dog was located approximately 30 minutes after he was last seen, hung up on some river debris. He was then safely pulled back over the river bank and reunited with its owner. Definitely not the kind of call we often do. Good team effort for everyone involved.”
Following the rescue, Pinette wrote on social media, “I can not thank the Whitefield fire dept, for all the hard work they did to help find my dog,” to which Sherwood responded, “He almost licked me to death! What a good boy.”
