Police Chief Warns Against Social Media Postings That Cause Panic

LYNDON — False information posted on social media posed a potential for panic that required police intervention at Lyndon Institute on Wednesday.
Two officers, including Chief Jack Harris, were on campus Wednesday morning not because there was a legitimate threat to safety on campus but because someone wrongly claimed in a Snap Chat post that there was a threat.
The post referenced police activity at the school on Tuesday and communicated the sense that there was a firearm and a threat to students and staff.
Chief Harris shared a copy of the post but omitted a name included. It reads, ““Li students I suggest you stay home tomorrow, LI student (juvenile name omitted) was arrested at 8 am for bringing a gun to school threatening to shoot up the school and claims he wants all students on that campus dead. He was released so be careful.”
The chief noted in a statement that he and another officer were on campus on Tuesday but it was related to an ongoing investigation and was not an emergency public safety response.
“The reference to a firearm and school threat are untrue,” the chief said. “The purpose of the investigation was not in response to any such threat. At no time during the morning of 12 September 2023 was there a firearm brought onto campus nor were any verbal or written threats made toward the school, nor its staff or students.”
The chief said making such posts can cause a panic in the community. He believes the intent was to disrupt the school.
Chief Harris said he learned about the post on Tuesday evening and made the decision that police should be at the school at the start of the day on Wednesday to calm any fears that may have been caused by the false post.
The chief said he and officials at LI “were in contact throughout the evening (on Tuesday) to ensure that there was no viable threat and that it was safe for the school to operate as normal.”
Chief Harris said his department is not only working to connect with the person who made the post but with anyone who joined in the spread of disinformation.
“We are working diligently to address the person posting the original post and, as the investigation continues, to address anyone who added to or furthered the panic by making additional posts or sharing the post in question,” he said.
The chief said he expects to apply for a warrant to get the identity of the account holder. “If the poster is identified my intent is to charge,” he said.
The false post forced his department to devote significant effort to its aftermath.
“My department not only had a presence at the school we’ve been following leads and calls for concern all day,” he said.
