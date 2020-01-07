Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris is warning the public about a current scam related to an online classified ad posting about rental property in Lyndon.
Chief Harris noted that he took a report on Monday of a possible fraud in relation to a residence for rent. Several people have responded to a Craig’s List ad for the rental of 3303 Red Village Road in Lyndon. The person placing the ad conducts all business through text, claiming to be hearing impaired. During the process personal information and monies are sought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.