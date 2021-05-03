State Police say an eleven year-old boy stopped an intoxicated woman from driving by taking her truck keys during an incident in Concord last week.
Sara Skinner, 41, of Lyndon failed to appear in Essex Superior Court for arraignment as cited on Monday, April 26, on charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct by fighting.
Judge Michael J. Harris then issued an arrest warrant for Skinner without bail but with an order to re-cite her into court for arraignment on the next business day.
Essex Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed Tpr. David Garces, Skinner was involved in a disturbance in which she was allegedly “irate and screaming” and honking the horn of her truck at 2086 Cross Road in Concord at 3:01 p.m. on April 25. Police said that during this incident Skinner shoved a 29 year-old woman “around the driveway” and into a stone wall causing a minor injury to the women’s knee.
Witnesses told police Skinner was upset because the boy had taken her keys.
“I spoke to the juvenile and he advised that he took the truck keys from Sara because he saw she was intoxicated and did not want her to drive away,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report.
According to court documents, Skinner left the scene with someone else before police arrived and was later located at 180 Ingalls Lane in Concord at 4:22 p.m. where she was outside drinking a beer.
“Sara provided a preliminary breath test resulting in a 0.145 Breath Alcohol Concentration at 4:31 p.m,” wrote Tpr. Garces.
If convicted of both charges Skinner faces a possible sentence of over 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.