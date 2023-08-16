POLICE: Christopher Degreenia Tried To Run Over Police Officer In St. Johnsbury

Christopher L. Degreenia tried to run over a St. Johnsbury Police Officer three days before he fled police and ran into the woods in Lyndon.
That’s according to court documents filed in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday.
Degreenia, 34, who is still missing, is now wanted on a hold-without-bail arrest warrant approved by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
On Aug. 9, Lt. Mark Bickford was on patrol near the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center when he spotted a vehicle near the old Wine Gate restaurant and approached it, saying he needed to speak with the operator.
“The operator put the vehicle into reverse and backed quickly out of its parking spot,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Captain Jason Gray in his report. “Lt. Bickford yelled at the operator to get him to stop. The rear passenger side door opened, and Miranda Chaput, 30, jumped out. Lt. Bickford pointed at the operator and ordered him to stop. Instead, the vehicle accelerated and drove straight at him. Lt. Bickford was forced to step to the side to get out of the way of the vehicle or he would have been struck by the vehicle.”
Degreenia has now been charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with eight crimes, including felony charges of eluding a police officer, reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault with a weapon by driving a car at Lt. Bickford in an attempt to harm him, according to report.
Degreenia has also been charged by the state with misdemeanor charges of firearm possession prohibition, loaded gun in a motor vehicle and three counts of violating conditions of release.
Several of the charges are the result of an Aug. 12 incident in which Degreenia allegedly fled police in St. Johnsbury in a 2023 Hyundai Elantra at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour and stopped on Diamond Hill Road in Lyndon and ran into the woods while the vehicle was still moving.
The Hyundai then rolled back into the front of Capt. Gray’s police cruiser.
“I exited my cruiser and chased after Degreenia for approximately 100 feet and then heard the vehicle I was chasing hit my vehicle,” wrote Capt. Gray.
Two other people were located in the Hyundai, including Christopher Briggs, 34 - who was seated behind the driver’s seat - and Brittney MacDougall, 29, who was in the front passenger seat. Briggs had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear in court. Police said MacDougall and Briggs both confirmed that Christopher Degreenia was the driver.
Capt. Gray then noticed two firearms in the car, including an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun.
“I noticed that the AR-15 Style rifle on the front passenger’s seat had a magazine in it and the bolt closed,” wrote Capt. Gray. “In the rear passenger’s seat, I saw a 12 gauge shotgun. There were also two large, 24 oz. cans of Twisted Tea open in the cup holders. I picked up the shotgun and found one round in the chamber and five in the tube magazine.”
Last month police said Degreenia was found at Maplefields on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury, passed out at the gas pumps in a stolen vehicle. He pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to felony operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of violating conditions of release.
In June, Degreenia had been caught in a car on Main Street in St. Johnsbury with drugs and a loaded AR-15 rifle equipped with a scope and a 30-round magazine propped up on his knee, according to police.
Police said Degreenia was also in violation of his court-ordered curfew that night and disqualified from possessing a firearm in the State of Vermont due to prior criminal convictions.
Degreenia has six felony convictions, including 1st-degree unlawful restraint and burglary into an occupied dwelling.
Degreenia has been charged as a habitual offender due to his prior felony convictions and could face up to life in prison.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.