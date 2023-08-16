POLICE: Christopher Degreenia Tried To Run Over Police Officer In St. Johnsbury

Christopher DeGreenia in a mugshot from October 2022. (Contributed photo)

Christopher L. Degreenia tried to run over a St. Johnsbury Police Officer three days before he fled police and ran into the woods in Lyndon.

That’s according to court documents filed in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday.

