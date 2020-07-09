Police Cite Driver For Leaving Crashed Car

A 2011 Volkswagen Jetta is flipped on West Barnet Road in Barnet on July 1, 2020. Vermont State Police say no one was with the car when they arrived on scene but through investigation determined Casey Crooks, 31, of Danville, was driving. Crooks was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and disorderly conduct and is scheduled for an arraignment on Oct. 26 in Caledonia Supeior Court. (Photo by Madeline Byford)

