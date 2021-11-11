Police Cite Inmate For Crimes Committed By Mail

Vermont State Police cited an inmate of Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport for crimes related to letters he reportedly sent.
Harley Breer Jr., 52, is accused of violating a court order, obstruction and extortion through letters police say he sent to an alleged victim of domestic violence and the victim’s family, friends and co-workers.
Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam with the Middlesex barracks reported that state police learned of Breer’s criminal behavior related to his mailed letters on Oct. 14.
The letters came to an address in Marshfield.
Detectives collected the letters and discovered that Breer was contacting the victim of his alleged assault directly and through third-party contact. This is a violation of active court-imposed conditions from a pending case involving allegations of aggravated domestic assault and other charges.
Trooper Merriam further reported that the contents of the letters were threatening and intimidating, supporting charges of obstruction of justice, and extortion.
Breer was issued a citation to appear in at 9 a.m. Nov. 19, 2021, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.
