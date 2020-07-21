On July 20 at approximately 5:08 p.m., an alleged physical fight occurred between Billy Wayne Noyes, 46, of Barnet and Sincere Wilson, 19, of St. Johnsbury on Washington Avenue in St. Johnsbury.

The St. Johnsbury Police Department received a complaint and officers responded to the altercation. The altercation then concluded and Noyes was issued a citation for simple assault, violating conditions, and disorderly conduct. Wilson was also issued a citation for simple assault, and two counts of violating conditions.

Noyes is cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on October 5 at 10:00 a.m. to respond to the charges and Wilson on November 16 at 10:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information about this matter is requested to contact Officer Gerrish at the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 748-2314.

