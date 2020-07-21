On July 20 at approximately 5:08 p.m., an alleged physical fight occurred between Billy Wayne Noyes, 46, of Barnet and Sincere Wilson, 19, of St. Johnsbury on Washington Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
The St. Johnsbury Police Department received a complaint and officers responded to the altercation. The altercation then concluded and Noyes was issued a citation for simple assault, violating conditions, and disorderly conduct. Wilson was also issued a citation for simple assault, and two counts of violating conditions.
Noyes is cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on October 5 at 10:00 a.m. to respond to the charges and Wilson on November 16 at 10:00 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information about this matter is requested to contact Officer Gerrish at the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 748-2314.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.