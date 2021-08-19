Police Cite Woman Accused Of Stealing Truck In St. Johnsbury

A woman accused of stealing a truck in St. Johnsbury and crashing it in Stowe last month was cited to appear in court, but she won’t be prosecuted in Caledonia County, St. Johnsbury Police said this week.
Capt. Jason Gray said police in Stowe took over the investigation of crimes allegedly committed on July 27 by Whitney Adams, 34, of Eden Mills. She was cited by Stowe Police to appear at Lamoille Superior Court in Hyde Park on Sept. 1.
St. Johnsbury Police began looking for Adams about 10:30 a.m. on July 27 after she allegedly got into a 2016 Ford F150 belonging to Keith Taylor, 42, of St. Johnsbury, and drove off. The theft from Summer Street was witnessed by Taylor and his co-workers at Classic Designs by Matthew Burak.
Adams was identified as the person responsible later that day after she reportedly crashed the truck on Route 100 in Stowe. Total damage was done in the crash. Responding police determined Adams was trying to leave the scene of the accident, but officers were unaware that the truck had been stolen at the time.
Stowe Police Chief Donald Hull said the responding officer knew the female driver was not the registered owner, but the officer had no reason to believe the driver didn’t have permission from Taylor to drive the truck.
It wasn’t until two hours later that Stowe Police learned about the theft in a phone conversation with Capt. Gray, who had discovered the location of the truck through a social media post.
At that point, Adams was gone from the area and could not be cited with the crime of stealing the vehicle.
Three days later Stowe police located her and cited her for operating without the owner’s consent. At her arraignment on Sept. 1 she will answer to that charge in addition to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Capt. Gray said Stowe took the lead on the case because Adams was located in Stowe, and the same crime he would have charged - operating without owner’s consent - is the same offense she allegedly committed in Stowe by operating, then crashing the stolen vehicle.
Taylor said he’s been in contact with Stowe Police and has reached out to the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office to keep him posted on the case. He said he was told Thursday morning that the case file had not yet been delivered to their office by police.
“They did say they were aware of the name (Whitney Adams) though,” said Taylor, who communicated his desire to see Adams held accountable.
As for his stolen and totaled truck, his insurance company covered the cost, and Taylor said he plans to start seeking a replacement truck this weekend.
