Police Cite Woman For Fake $100 Bill At Family Dollar
Buy Now

The Family Dollar store in St. Johnsbury

St. Johnsbury Police cited a local woman for a counterfeit crime.

Natasha Long, 32, of St. Johnsbury, is accused of paying for items at Family Dollar on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury with a fake $100 on Tuesday.

Sgt. Lester Cleary investigated the crime after store employees alerted police that they had discovered the counterfeit bill. “A review of the sales receipts and in store video revealed the responsible person as Natasha Long,” Sgt Cleary reported.

Long was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Dec. 27.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments