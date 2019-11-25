Police: Colchester Man Cited For DUI

A Colchester, Vt. man was accused of driving under the influence following a crash on I-93 Nov. 18.
Vermont State Police said Tristam Jensvold, 41, was allegedly involved in a crash around 9 p.m. Upon responding to the scene, troopers met with the operator (Jensvold) and determined he was showing signs of impairment. Jensvold was then screened and taken into custody.
