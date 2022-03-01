This story will be updated
Vermont State Police have confirmed that one person is dead after troopers responded to a reported shooting in Parking Lot A at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Police say the deceased individual is a male and that the Vermont State Police mobile crime lab is on its way to the scene. NVRH released a statement that said the deceased is neither a staff-member nor a patient.
A Be-On-The-Lookout notice has been issued to law enforcement for a silver Jeep Wrangler with Connecticut license plates that may have been connected to the incident.
Parking Lot A is across the street from the hospital. Police say the hospital is secure and that the exact circumstances of the incident are not currently known. No arrests have been made.
Troopers from multiple Vermont State Police barracks, including St. Johnsbury and Derby, have responded to the scene, along with detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
### UPDATE 11:35 a.m.
The Vermont State Police were notified at about 8:50 a.m. of the shooting. The deceased individual was found in the parking lot. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The individual’s identity will be released following further investigation and notification of next of kin.
Police say the investigation remains in its earliest stages. VSP’s mobile crime lab and Victim Services Unit are responding to the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
### UPDATE 11:39 a.m.
NVRH released the following statement to patients, staff and the community.
"NVRH would like to provide a quick debrief on today’s event. NVRH called a “Code Silver” in accordance with our existing preparedness policies and the facility went into lockdown. The incident did result in a fatality in Parking Lot A shortly after 8:40 AM. The code was cleared in coordination with Vermont State Police (VSP) and the local police assessment that there was no continued threat. The victim was not affiliated with NVRH as staff or a patient, and our grounds are considered safe as VSP continues to process the scene.
At this time it appears to be a targeted incident for those directly involved. Securitas, NVRH’s on-site security, will be providing additional security rounds and vehicle escorts for staff by request. NVRH will also be providing additional support for staff as a result of this event.
We thank everyone for their exceptional response to this tragic event. All questions regarding the event should be directed to Vermont State Police: Adam Silverman, Public Information Officer, 802-748-3111.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So pleased Gov Scott found that there is no need for a ban on guns at hospitals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.