POLICE: Connecticut Man Three Times The Legal Limit During Interstate Chase

Michael Ellis, right, in Caledonia Superior Court with defense attorney Sam Swope, left, in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. Jan. 21, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

State police say a Connecticut man had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when he allegedly fled troopers on Interstate 91 last week.

Michael Ellis, 49, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Caledonia Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of drunken driving, reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle, eluding a law enforcement officer and felony eluding a law enforcement officer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments