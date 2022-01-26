ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are still seeking men responsible for a robbery at the Fairbanks Inn on Jan. 18. On Wednesday Sgt. Lester Cleary shared photos of suspects, asking for the public to call with any information about the men are.
Police already made one arrest connected to the armed robbery of guests at the inn. Sarah Ann Cowdrey, 31, has been charged with two counts of aiding in the commission of a felony. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court. She claims she was forced to take part in the robbery that police say victimized Neil Badger, 33, and Michelle Deaette, 29.
In his report, Sgt. Cleary stated that the Inn guests opened the door when they recognized Cowdrey was outside their room.
“Badger said that when the door opened, two males quickly entered the room, with one brandishing a pistol. The male with the pistol then grabbed Thompson (later identified as Deaette) and struck her with it, knocking her to the floor,” wrote Sgt. Cleary. “Once Thompson was on the floor Badger said she did not move, but that Thompson had suffered a black eye as a result of being struck.”
Badger told police the male with the pistol then turned and pointed it at him and told him not to move as they ransacked the room and stole several items including cell phones, two suitcases, a backpack with camping supplies, Thompson’s purse and Badger’s wallet which contained his Social Security Card, his EBT card as well as a spare key to his room.
The names of the men who entered the room were only known to Cowdrey as “G” and “Pat.”
Contact the police at 802-748-2314 with any information that can help identify the men who committed the robbery.
