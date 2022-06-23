Police: Couple Living Together At Motel Violating Court Orders

Deb Clark and Mark Savary are pictured during the production of a film directed by Bess O'Brien called "Coming Home" that was released in 2018. Mark Savary and Deborah Clark were among five people whose stories were told in the film about being released from prison in Vermont and working with community restorative justice programs to re-integrate into their communities. Savary has been implicated in a recent shooting in St. Johnsbury and Clark was a witness to the shooting, according to police. (Contributed Photo)
Two people connected to a drug-related shooting in January were found living together at Fairbanks Inn in violation of multiple court orders, according to St. Johnsbury Police.
Mark Savary, 54, and Deborah Clark, 62, were arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday. Both pleaded not guilty, Savary to nine court order violations and Clark to four violations.
They were together at 545 Lafayette Street on Jan. 28 when Robert Stamps, 51, was shot in a dispute over drugs. Savary was charged with being an accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact and aiding in the commission of a felony. The person police say shot Stamps was 16-year-old Kameron Garcia, from Connecticut.
Since the shooting, Savary and Clark left the Lafayette Street home and in the spring were ordered in separate court cases to stay away from one another.
Savary was ordered on April 29 to have no contact with Clark, among several other people. He was also ordered to use no regulated drugs without a prescription and to abide by a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew at a resident on Route 2 in Concord.
Clark was ordered on May 20 to have no contact with Savary, along with four other people, including Garcia and Stamps.
On Wednesday, St. Johnsbury Police Officer Robert Gerrish reported he found Savary and Clark have been living together at the Western Avenue motel for multiple weeks. The officer noted in his affidavit that he determined through a conversation with a Fairbanks Inn clerk that Room 109 was booked in both their names from May 31 to July 1 and that $4,929 had been paid to the Inn for their room by the state’s motel voucher program.
The officer noted he found Savary and Clark at the motel after he spoke to the clerk. When taking Savary into custody for his violations, the officer said, a “crack pipe” with a whitish powdery residue was found on him.
In a subsequent conversation with Clark, noted Officer Gerrish, she claimed she didn’t know she couldn’t have contact with Savary.
Savary was jailed for the night and, following his arraignment on Thursday afternoon, was taken back to jail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility because no suitable address was identified for him to stay.
Clark was cited to her court hearing on Thursday. After pleading not guilty she again was ordered to stay away from Savary.
