Police: Coventry Resident Assaulted Household Member, Destroyed Property

Roy Barry, 50, of Coventry, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services and unlawful mischief July 20 in Coventry. Vermont State Police, along with an Orleans Sheriff’s Deputy and the Newport Ambulance, responded to a reported family fight at a residence on Main Street.
Barry was found to have caused bodily harm to a household member, police said, and also damaged several pieces of property which he had no right to damage. Barry was located in Newport later and taken into custody.
