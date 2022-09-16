Police: Day Of Drinking In St. J Leads To Alleged Assault

Police say a St. Johnsbury man got upset and turned violent when someone tried to stop him from drinking.
Dylan Heywood, 24, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to court documents, the alleged incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 9, in an apartment at 178 Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury. Police responded to the scene at 6:50 p.m. for a report of an assault. The alleged victim, a 26-year-old woman, said Heywood had been drinking all day and became upset because she was trying to limit his drinking.
Caledonia Superior Court
“She further advised as the argument got more heated Heywood struck her in the back with a closed fist twice,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Steven N. Hartwell Jr. in his report. “(She) showed me two red marks on her right shoulder and arm. Both were approximately 3 inches in diameter. (She) advised that is where she was struck. “
Police said Heywood admitted to the assault and was then transported to the hospital.
“Heywood stated he had punched (the alleged victim) in the arm,” wrote Ofc. Hartwell. “While at the hospital, Heywood stated to Officer (Davis) Guyer ‘I’m sorry…. You know I have an anger problem… You know I have a drinking problem…I’m at my breaking point.’”
Heywood is facing a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines if convicted.
