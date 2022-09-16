Police: Day Of Drinking In St. J Leads To Alleged Assault
Police say a St. Johnsbury man got upset and turned violent when someone tried to stop him from drinking.

Dylan Heywood, 24, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

