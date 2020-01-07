A Derby resident was involved in a single-vehicle crash Jan. 3, according to Vermont State Police. About 8:30 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a crash on I-91 in Lyndon, finding 60-year-old Robert Deroehn had hit the guardrail after falling asleep at the wheel.
Deroehn’s vehicle reportedly sustained damage to the passenger’s side as a result of the crash; no injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.