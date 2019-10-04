A Derby man is accused of trying to flee law enforcement by driving as fast as 100 mph on a stretch of road restricted to 35 mph on Wednesday afternoon.
James Castrogiovanni, 39, was driving on the Hinman Settler Road in Derby at nearly 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when Corporal Jacobs of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department tried to pull him over for a violation. Corporal Jacobs reported that Castrogiovanni failed to stop and a pursuit began that continued onto Rt 105 in Derby where Castrogiovanni drove at a high rate of speed in an attempt to flee from law enforcement officers. Corporal Jacobs was assisted in the pursuit by Vermont State Police.
