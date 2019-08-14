Police: Derby Resident Flees Scene Following Alleged Assault

A Derby resident was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault after a reported incident on Schuler Road Aug. 3.
Vermont State Police responded to an incident at 3 a.m. following a reported altercation. Jean Paul Souliere, 46, was accused of striking one alleged victim in the face and throwing a sack of picture frames at another, all while highly intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.