It's business as usual as a Maplefields customer approaches the front door of the St. Johnsbury store on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The store was the location of a shooting the night prior. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police have detained two people they believe are connected to a shooting outside Maplefields on Tuesday that left a Barnet man with life-threatening injuries.
Their identities have not been released by Vermont State Police, who are leading the investigation.
It was just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday when state police were contacted by St. Johnsbury Police about the shooting. Responding officers found Nathan Smires, 36, had been shot. Smires was first taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment in St. Johnsbury before being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. VSP Lt. Todd Baxter reported that Smires’ injuries were considered life-threatening.
A spokesperson from Dartmouth-Hitchcock reported Wednesday evening that no permission had been given to the hospital to provide a condition update for any patient bearing the name Nathan Smires.
Members of the Vermont State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Major Crime Unit, began the investigation with assistance from the St. Johnsbury Police Department. Law enforcement had a significant presence at the store early in the investigation but had cleared out by mid-morning. It was business as usual at the store thereafter.
Police requested, obtained and executed a search warrant on Wednesday afternoon at 1241 Mathewson Hill Road in Lyndon. Police found two people there they consider “persons of interest” in the shooting and detained them. Detectives are also questioning four other people who were in the house and searching the home for evidence connected to the shooting.
It was reported that Smires and the people police believe are connected to the shooting knew each other. Lt. Baxter stated the shooting was an isolated incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and police continue their request for anyone with information to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Smires is known to law enforcement and has a prior criminal history that includes being lodged on an arrest warrant in March.
