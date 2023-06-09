Police: Device Found At Gas Pump Not A Skimmer

A device found near the gas pumps at The Towns Corner Store on Monday, June 5, 2023, that was initially feared to be a card skimmer designed to steal credit or debit card information was determined to not be a skimmer. (Contributed Photo)
Lyndonville Police reported on Friday that an electronic device found at the gas pumps at The Towns Corner Store was not a card skimmer designed to steal credit or debit card information.
The device had been given to the Lyndonville Police Department on Monday soon after it was discovered in the afternoon on the ground near a gas pump at the store located at the corner of Broad Street and the Red Village Road in Lyndonville.
Chief Jack Harris said he was told that a man who didn’t give his name to the store clerk claimed he had discovered the device on the pump, pulled it off, threw it on the ground and stomped on it.
The chief said technicians at Irving Oil took a closer look at the device and determined it was not a skimmer.
A card skimmer is a device attached to a card slot that, when used, can obtain the card information and lead to fraudulent use of the cardholder’s account. During a transaction, the skimmer captures the PIN, card number and expiration date from the magnetic strip of a credit or debit card. They then use the data to create a fake credit or debit card and access funds or credit from the stolen account.
That’s not what was found in Lyndonville at The Towns store.
“The technician’s advised that the device appears to be the price per unit LCD display on an older model pump,” Chief Harris noted.
