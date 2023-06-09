Police: Device Found At Gas Pump Not A Skimmer

A device found near the gas pumps at The Towns Corner Store on Monday, June 5, 2023, that was initially feared to be a card skimmer designed to steal credit or debit card information was determined to not be a skimmer. (Contributed Photo)

Lyndonville Police reported on Friday that an electronic device found at the gas pumps at The Towns Corner Store was not a card skimmer designed to steal credit or debit card information.

The device had been given to the Lyndonville Police Department on Monday soon after it was discovered in the afternoon on the ground near a gas pump at the store located at the corner of Broad Street and the Red Village Road in Lyndonville.

