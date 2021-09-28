Bubbles is dead.
The two-year-old white and brown male pit bull was found by Newport Police in December of 2020 deceased on the floor of a locked, ten-by-ten room in an abandoned house on Park Avenue surrounded by feces, an empty bag of dog food and an empty five-gallon water bucket.
“The bag was shredded like Bubbles attempted to get every piece of food left in the bag,” wrote Ofc. Royce Lancaster in his report. “The collar that Bubbles was wearing was so loose I could place my hand between the collar and Bubble’s neck, approximately four inches.”
According to court documents, the police investigation revealed that Bubbles weighed just 29.2 pounds when he died after losing almost 20 pounds since he had last been seen by a veterinarian in November of 2019.
Orleans Superior Court
“All ribs protruding, vertebrae protruding,” reads the report from Derby Pond Animal Clinic, which examined Bubbles following his death. “Body condition score 1 out of 9, indicating profoundly emaciated state…Generalized muscle atrophy noted as well as lack of any subcutaneous fat…Strongly suspect it was the result of rapid weight loss due to insufficient caloric intake.”
And now the man charged with killing Bubbles has been accused of violating court orders by possessing more dogs.
In February, Mark Roy, 26, pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of Bubbles to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals by allegedly depriving Bubbles of adequate food, water, sanitation and necessary medical attention.
Roy was also charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly causing Bubbles undue pain and suffering.
“To wit: killed the dog,” reads the charge filed by the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Rainville then released Roy on the condition that he “not possess or care for any animals while this case is pending.”
But on Tuesday, Sept. 21, Roy was back in court on a new charge of violating conditions of release filed after state police responded to a report from Derby Animal Control Officer Rene Falconer that Roy was keeping two pit bulls at his Route 105 apartment in East Charleston.
“Falconer reported several tenants at the above residence also called and made complaints about Roy having the dogs at his residence and also leaving them tied up outside his residence for extended periods of time,” wrote Vermont State Police Trooper Jeff Ferrier in his affidavit filed in support of the new charge.
“Trooper Nathan Handy and I arrived at Roy’s residence and upon knocking on the door to his apartment, two dogs could be heard barking inside. After repeated knocks on the door with no answer, the dogs eventually stopped barking and sounded as though they had been quieted down or moved into another room by someone inside,” wrote Tpr. Ferrier. “After knocking on Roy’s apartment door for an extended period of time, we all left from the residence.”
According to police, a third party later arranged for the transfer of the dogs to an animal shelter.
If convicted of all the charges now pending against him Roy faces a possible sentence of over six years in prison and $7,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.