Multiple St. Johnsbury Police Officers responded to the report of a ‘street fight’ on Railroad Street on Thursday, which resulted in criminal citations for four people.

Officer Robert Gerrish reported that the fight complaint came from the area of Family Dollar and Horizon’s Deli just before 5 p.m.

Four police officers were involved in the response.

The investigation led to criminal citations for Natasha Long, 31, Carlos Perez, 29, Ashley N. Beckwith, 37, and Courtney Bartlett, 32. They were identified by Officer Gerrish as being part of a “fracas.” All four people live in St. Johnsbury. Long and Perez are accused of trespass and disorderly conduct. Beckwith and Bartlett are accused of disorderly conduct.

All four people were cited to appear for arraignment at Caledonia Superior Court on Sept. 13.

Officer Gerrish noted the case is still under investigation.

