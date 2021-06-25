State police say a Sheffield woman that crashed a car into a utility pole in Danville this month had a blood alcohol content that was three times the legal limit.
Joanna Sleigh, 38, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of drunken driving and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on the conditions that she follows all the recommendations of her alcohol treatment provider, not operate a motor vehicle with alcohol in her system and submit to an alcohol test at the request of law enforcement.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Gabriel Schrauf, Sleigh was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Passat on Bruce Badger Memorial Highway in Danville at 9:44 p.m on June 2 when the car collided with the pole.
“The telephone pole was split into two, which led me to believe that the operator was operating at a high rate of speed,” wrote Tpr. Schrauf in the report. “Upon looking into the vehicle I smelled the odor of intoxicants.”
Police said Sleigh was “medically cleared” at the scene by responding EMT’s but was showing signs of intoxication.
“When speaking with Joanna I observed that her eyes were watery and bloodshot and she smelled of the odor of intoxicants,” wrote Tpr. Schrauf. “Joanna was uncooperative with the crash investigation. Joanna advised she was not answering any questions.”
Police said Sleigh also refused to perform roadside sobriety tests or submit to a preliminary breath test.
According to the report, Sleigh was then arrested for suspicion of drunken driving and transported to the St. Johnsbury state police barracks. While being processed at the barracks Sleigh provided a Datamaster sample of her breath at 11:40 p.m. which indicated she had a blood alcohol content of .242 percent.
If convicted of the charge Sleigh faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $750 fine.
