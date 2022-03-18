ST. JOHNSBURY — Found at the scene of a murder in the NVRH parking lot 16 days earlier, Allison Roslund and her Volvo are linked to another crime scene at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Thursday night.
Roslund, 41, of Wheelock, is accused of damaging cemetery property by driving off-road while under the influence of drugs, leaving deep ruts in the lawn near gravestones. St. Johnsbury Police say Roslund and a passenger, Linden Ide, 43, of Wheelock, rode into the cemetery around chain-blocked roads but couldn’t get back out.
Officer Robert Gerrish and Cpl. Steven Hartwell went to the cemetery a little after 8 p.m. and arrested both of them at the cemetery. Officer Gerrish reported Roslund resisted and back at the police station she reportedly punched him.
Roslund’s Volvo, which was towed away from the cemetery by FauFaw’s towing, is the same one authorities say Roslund drove into the hospital parking lot on March 1 with Vincent Keithan as a passenger. Sometime after parking there, it is alleged that Jerry “Mike” Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y., rolled up in a Jeep and got inside Roslund’s car. He was charged with aggravated assault for reportedly striking Roslund in the head while inside her vehicle. Witnesses say he then followed Keithan out of the car where he is accused of killing Keithan by shooting him. Ramirez was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge on Thursday and is being held in jail.
Roslund made her way into the cemetery on Thursday night and encountered chains across the roads that lead into the 50-acre cemetery. Instead of leaving, she reportedly steered off-road, traveling over a grassy area soggy from snowmelt, leaving deep ruts.
“Instead of just being like ‘oh crap we should probably stop’ they kept going down through the cemetery,” said Cemetery Supt. Stephanie Bonney.
The vehicle passed through an area between gravestones and drove over a flat marker on the ground for Clifton E. Perrigo, who died in 1934 at the age of 33. The marker was dislodged by the vehicle.
Bonney said the vehicle then turned onto another road and drove deeper into the cemetery leaving some roadside damage. It doesn’t appear that she fully left the road in other areas nor does it appear that she damaged gravestones.
Roslund then apparently doubled down on the damage where she entered by trying to leave the same way she got in, causing additional ground damage as the car was unable to make it up the steep bank. The back and forth over the grassy area narrowly spared grave markers spaced less than 10 feet apart. Tire treads appear close by gravestones for Levi Brigham (died 1853) and his wife, Artie and Mamie Little, and James Cram (died 1871) and his wife, Harriet Poland, who died in 1872 at age 40.
The Volvo was found parked facing a chain stretched across the road unable to escape the cemetery.
The car with Roslund and Ide was first discovered by Bonney’s husband. He had gone to investigate why the light in the cemetery chapel had been left on. The police were then called after Bonney’s husband saw the car.
Officer Gerrish said Roslund showed signs of impairment by a substance other than alcohol. She was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on a 24-hour hold as an incapacitated person. She was cited to appear in court on July 25 and faces charges of destruction of grave markers/ornaments, unlawful mischief (over $1,000), DUI #1 (drugs), assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
Ide was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on May 23. He is charged with the destruction of grave markers/ornaments, unlawful mischief (over $1,000). Another criminal case against Ide is ongoing. He was charged in February 2021 with a second offense of drugged driving. A blood sample obtained by police at the time showed Ide had the narcotics fentanyl, benzoylecgonine and norfentanyl in his system.
In terms of the damage done at the cemetery, Bonney said it won’t be addressed until further into the spring when winter has fully passed and the ground begins to firm.
“It will be mostly landscaping, sod replacement and some work on (Perrigo’s) stone trying to get it shifted back,” she said.
Zollie “Sparky” Altman, a groundskeeper at the cemetery for 24 years, said the fix will take some time.
“We got to do this by hand,” he said. “This is going to take a number of hours of work.”
He said he’s seen a lot of damage caused at the cemetery over the years.
“This should not be done,” he said. “When it’s done it creates way more issues than a joy ride.”
Bonney said the damage like what was done on Thursday night must be addressed for the sake of the visitors who come.
“The appearance of the entire cemetery is important and you don’t want people coming in and seeing everything disheveled,” she said.
