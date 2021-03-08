The Essex County Sheriff’s Department may have uncovered a counterfeiting operation.
According a court documents, the sheriff’s department along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) executed a search warrant on Feb. 19 looking for guns at the Lunenburg residence of Edward “Eddie” Tillson and Makayla Walter at 1984 West Lunenburg Road
“While executing the warrant I located several pieces of evidence corroborating prior reports that Walter and Tillson had been creating counterfeit bills by bleaching one dollar bills and reprinting them as 100’s,” wrote Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby in his search warrant affidavit filed in Essex Superior Court.
Police said that when they entered the home, they noticed pieces of a 100 dollar bill torn up on the floor in the kitchen.
“The color of green on the $100 seemed to be a different shade from regular currency,” wrote Colby in his report. “There were two printers in the living room and three additional bills that appeared slightly off color. In the bedroom we located a printer box matching the printer in the living room. Inside the printer box I observed several pieces of paper that appeared to be either bleached or with very light print on them and they were formatted as US currency.”
Police said they also found pieces of white paper in a bedroom that had photocopies of various US currency including $100, $50, and $20 bills.
As of Monday, Neither Tillson, 38, nor Walter, 21, had been charged with a crime related to the search. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
According to the report, police located illegal drugs in the residence during a previous search in November of 2020.
“During the search quantities of illegally possessed methamphetamine, fentanyl, buprenorphine and marijuana were located within the residence,” wrote Sheriff Colby. “During the search we also identified several holsters, magazines, and rounds of live ammunition in various locations throughout the residence.”
Police said Walter told investigators that there had been firearms at the home but they had recently been stolen.
