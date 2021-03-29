Police: Drunk Man Crashes Truck, Flees Scene Without Tire

A Brighton man is accused of driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash he caused on Route 105 in Charleston on Sunday.
Kevin S. Guckin, 56, was charged with a second offense of drunk driving, leaving the scene of a crash and negligent operation. He is set to be arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on April 13.
Vermont State Police Corporal Amy LeClair reported that Guckin’s crash happened about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday near 9474 Rt. 105. The caller who alerted police to the crash said the vehicle responsible was on fire when it left the scene and then it nearly struck other vehicles as it went.
Additional calls to police led them to a residence in Brighton where they located Guckin. Cpl. LeClair noted the truck in the driveway, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, was missing the front driver’s side tire/rim. There was damage to the front driver’s side of the truck. The driver’s side mirror was gone and there was damage to the driver’s side doors. A front airbag had deployed.
Guckin was taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear in court.
The vehicle he is accused of crashing into was being driven by Joseph Trudeau, 72, of Charleston. Trudeau’s 2013 Dodge Caravan sustained damage to the front fender, mirror, front tire and both doors. The glass of the driver’s side door was smashed and both front airbags inflated due to the impact. Trudeau and a front seat passenger reported no injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.
State Police Sgt. Joshua Mikkola assisted with the investigation. The “debris field” left by the crash contained parts from Guckin’s Silverado, police reported, to include the tire and rim.
Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene for traffic control and initially for unknown hazards. Newport Ambulance also responded.
