Police: Drunk Man With Loaded Gun Arrested At Derby Residence

Tucker Jacobs

Vermont State Police reported an intoxicated man carrying a loaded firearm was arrested at a residence on Nelson Hill Road in Derby Monday night.

Tucker Jacobs, 25, of Derby, is being charged with two counts of violating conditions of release and domestic assault for alleged behavior at the residence, noted Trooper Nathan Handy.

According to the trooper’s report, state police were called about 10:40 p.m. Monday because Jacobs was reportedly at the residence and refusing to leave. State police responded and determined that Jacobs was drunk and he was in possession of a firearm. Previously ordered conditions of release from court require Jacobs to stay away from alcohol and not have any guns in his possession.

Trooper Handy also reported that Jacobs’ actions at the residence caused a household member to fear serious bodily injury.

Jacobs was arrested and later released with a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday.

