Police: Drunk Man With Unrestrained Child In Car Resists Arrest After Crash

Vermont State Police took a Rhode Island man into custody on Sunday after the man reportedly drove the wrong direction on the interstate while intoxicated, crashed with an unrestrained child in the front seat of the car and resisted arrest.
William Yediares, 39, of Johnston, Rhode Island, faces charges of resisting arrest, attempting to elude, cruelty to a child, gross negligent operation, suspicion of DUI. His arraignment is set for Monday in Orleans Superior Court.
According to a reported by Trooper David Garces, police first learned about Yediares about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday when several people called to complain about a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 in Sheffield. Troopers responded to the area and learned the vehicle, a black 2016 Chevy Colorado, turned around and was heading north in the right direction. They found the pickup and saw it being operated in a “dangerous manner,” noted Trooper Garces, and tried to stop it.
The vehicle failed to stop, and after passing into Barton on Interstate 91, it crashed.
“When the operator, William Yediares, exited the vehicle he showed signs of impairment and resisted arrest,” stated Trooper Yediares. Troopers then learned there was a 6-year-old child in the front passenger seat who was not restrained by a seat belt. The child suffered minor injuries and was taken to North Country Hospital.
Yediares was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for minor injuries before being lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Center on $10,000 bail.
