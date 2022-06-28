Police say an 80-year-old St. Johnsbury man has been victimized a second time since March while trying to help people at his Railroad Street residence.
Kimberly S. Sherwood Kelley, 53, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny and was released on conditions by Judge Michael S. Kupersmith.
Kelley is accused of entering the apartment of Leonard Marcotte and stealing $200 from his wallet on May 1.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Marcotte stated that Kelley came into the apartment to talk to him,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Aaron Rivard in his report. “Marcotte stated that Kimberly asked for a band-aid and when he turned and proceeded to get one for her, she had taken his money and was gone out the door…Marcotte stated that he was missing $200.00 out of his wallet. I asked him if she has done this to him before and he stated that she has.”
Kelley faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.
According to court records, Marcotte was allegedly victimized by Brittany L. Clark, 32, on March 30.
Marcotte told police that Clark opened his apartment door and said she needed money because she was hungry so Marcotte reached into a “Cool Whip” container where he kept $30-$40 in loose change.
“Marcotte advised he reached into the container and grabbed three to four dollars worth of quarters to give to Clark,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Gerald Schartner in his report. “Marcotte stated Clark then shoved him and he fell into the table, leaving a large bruise on the left side of his abdomen. Marcotte advised that Clark then grabbed the Cool Whip container full of quarters and ran out the door.”
Clark, who was later apprehended walking on Railroad Street, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on May 23 to a charge of felony assault and robbery with injury and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Clark also stands accused of stealing from a 74-year-old St. Johnsbury woman from November 2021 to January of 2022.
