ST. JOHNSBURY — Multiple police officers took positions outside a Hastings Hill apartment on Friday while waiting for a search warrant to enter the apartment after a bag full of drugs was thrown out the apartment window.
Capt. Jason Gray, Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary and Cpl. George Johnson had gone to the apartment at 78 Hastings Hill Friday morning to investigate a stolen property case, but it turned into a prolonged drug bust when a bag containing 28 grams of crack cocaine and 50 smaller bags of fentanyl landed near Cpl. Johnson’s feet.
“We just went up to talk to her,” said Chief Tim Page. “As officers knocked on the door, a guy opened a window on the second-floor apartment and dropped a large bag.”
It was about three hours between the time police first arrived at the apartment and the time they finally kicked in a second-floor apartment door after getting a judge to sign off on the search warrant.
When officers arrived a few minutes before 11 a.m., the corporal walked around the back of the building in case anyone inside tried to leave the apartment that way when police knocked on the front door. Cpl. Johnson saw the bag tossed from the window and “a tattooed arm” extended out the window belonging to the person who tossed the bag, said Sgt. Cleary.
Once police had proof of criminal activity, they sought entry, but no one responded to their knocks and commands to open the door. Cpl. Johnson confirmed via radio that there were people inside. “Yeah, they’re in there. I can hear them talking,” he said.
Sgt. Cleary also said he and Capt. Gray could hear people “shuffling around inside.”
The officers initially went to the address because they had a lead in a stolen property case. The owner of some tools that had been stolen reached out to police to say he found his tools for sale on a social media marketplace site. He said he confirmed his tools’ location at the Hastings Hill address.
Police found the social media post and noticed that the flooring in the picture of the tools matched flooring they had on officer body cam footage from a previous law enforcement visit to the apartment. Also, the name of the person offering the tools on the site is listed as “Louise Gilchrist.” The name of the 78 Hastings Hill tenant is Darlene Gilchrist.
The social media post for the sale shows a photo of eight power tools and battery chargers, all DeWalt brand, lying on the floor. Above the photo, Gilchrist notes, “Different variety in good condition power tools need to sell ASAP.” She was asking $1,500.
Sgt. Cleary first tried to get judicial approval for the search warrant in the Caledonia Court, but the judge was engaged with other court matters. Instead, Sgt. Cleary got a judge in Washington County to endorse the warrant.
It wasn’t until about 2 p.m. that the warrant was ready to execute. For about three hours prior, police waited to gain entry into the apartment. Chief Page responded and additional officers who weren’t working were also called in. Four police vehicles were parked in a line in front of the building, which has four apartments and is owned by Rural Edge.
Officers needed to force their way into the apartment by kicking in the door. Once inside, there was no resistance offered by any of the four occupants. They were all compliant, said Sgt. Cleary. The stolen power tools were in a large bag in the kitchen.
Additional suspected drugs were found inside the apartment, the chief said. They’re being tested.
All four people were taken out the front door of the building in handcuffs. Three were taken directly to the police department: Gilchrist, 34; Augustin Rivera-Rosado, 44, Lyndonville; and Rafael Rodriguez, 34, homeless in St. Johnsbury.
The fourth person, Israel Jimenez-Lugo, 49, Springfield, Mass., was complaining about a possible infection to a wound. He was taken by CALEX Ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital before being taken to the police department.
Rivera-Rosado and Rafael Rodriguez were not charged with a crime and were released. Gilchrist was charged with possession of narcotics and receiving and selling stolen property; she was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Nov. 28. Jimenez-Lugo is being charged with two felonies: possession of cocaine greater than 2.5 grams and possession and trafficking of fentanyl.
Sgt. Cleary at 7 p.m. Friday was working to have Jimenez-Lugo lodged in jail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.