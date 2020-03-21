POLICE: Failed Suicide Attempt Results In Shotgun Blast Through Roof Of Minivan During High Speed Chase

Anthony Whitcomb appears for arraignment by video in Caledonia County Superior Court on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Police say a Ryegate man blew a gunshot hole through the roof of his minivan in a failed suicide attempt at the end of a high speed chase this week.

Anthony M. Whitcomb, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Thursday to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, excessive speed, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a Fish & Wildlife charge of having a loaded gun in his vehicle, and a felony charge of eluding a law enforcement officer.

