Police: Fentanyl Dealer Flees Police At 120 MPH

Authorities say a 19-year-old Connecticut man, who traffics fentanyl and was in possession of $8,000 in cash and a scale used to portion drugs on Wednesday, fled police pursuit through Orleans County towns driving over 120 mph.
Raquan Knight, of Hartford, Conn., was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on Thursday. Through attorney Jill Jourdan, he pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless driving, eluding law enforcement, possession of cocaine, fentanyl trafficking, cannabis possession, unlawful restraint and possession of a narcotic. He appeared from a video conference room at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport where he was lodged Wednesday night after state police took him into custody.
Trooper Nathan Handy reported his first contact with the car he would later identify as the one Knight was driving was when the car failed to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Newport City just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Dodge Charger failed to stop for the trooper, according to his affidavit. Trooper Handy noted heavy traffic the car was swerving around and that it passed busy shopping centers and near pedestrians on the side of the road. The trooper pursued the vehicle on Route 191 but then backed off when it reached Derby and radioed for other law enforcement personnel to be on the lookout for the car.
Trooper Ian Alford was among those who responded and reported seeing the car traveling southbound on I91 “traveling in excess of 122 MPH.”
Knight reportedly switched from fleeing police in a vehicle to trying to outrun them on foot after the vehicle police say he was driving crashed in a field off Route 16 in Barton. Two males were seen exiting the car and running away.
Multiple law enforcement personnel arrived, including Newport Police Officer Joshua Lillis and K9 Ozzy. The dog followed the scent for about a quarter of a mile when Trooper Handy stated he “spotted two males laying on the ground attempting to hide from us.” Along the path of their flight on foot, Trooper Handy reported finding a plastic bag with a white rock he knew to be crack cocaine.
The two people, one identified as Knight and the other only identified with the initials J.M., as he is 17 years old, were taken into custody.
The charge of unlawful restraint against Knight is based on the state’s belief that the teen couldn’t get away from the car Knight was driving at a high rate of speed. Jourdan argued unsuccessfully against the charge, saying that JM stayed with Knight on foot.
A search of Knight, a backpack he was carrying and the vehicle yielded 161 bags of fentanyl, more than the legal amount of marijuana (nearly four ounces), $8,000 in cash and a scale with a white residue on it. “I know the aforementioned to be consistent with the trade of narcotic trafficking,” wrote Trooper Handy.
Knight was lodged in jail on $50,000 bail.
Before Judge Lisa Warren on Thursday, a hearing to determine whether Knight had a place to go was held following his not guilty pleas.
Two people traveled from Connecticut to each say they were willing for him to live with them. One was his girlfriend, and the other was a sister of his girlfriend. Both of the women are 19.
Each of the women testified in court, answering questions about the suitability of Knight living with them. His girlfriend’s own criminal charges meant she was not a suitable option for his curfew placement. The sister of his girlfriend is a possibility, Judge Warren said, but more information is needed.
The woman, identified as Eve Mitto of Manchester, Conn, said she is about to start a job as a caregiver, and would not be able to keep an eye on Knight every day, but she maintained another sister who lives with her could. Mitto also said that she believed she could take Knight with her into the homes of her caregiving clients when she goes to work.
Judge Warren said without hearing from the sister or the business Mitto is working for she wasn’t going to OK that placement. The judge said another hearing could take place to hear from the sister and get assurance that Mitto’s employer would be OK with Knight being with her on the job.
Judge Warren ordered bail of $15,000 with a requirement that he post $5,000.
The judge shared her sense of the seriousness of the alleged crimes.
“These offenses are very serious in nature and the fleeing from police, gross negligent operation, attempting to elude are very dangerous crimes. They happened at approximately 5 pm when it was very busy here in Newport and traffic was quite busy from people traveling to the stores and getting out of work,” she said. “The allegation of trafficking fentanyl is very dangerous as well as the cocaine and other charges relating to drugs are very serious and very dangerous to the public in this community.”
