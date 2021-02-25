Police officers from multiple agencies executed a drug bust at 619 Portland St. on Thursday morning, taking nine people into custody.
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page said drugs and weapons were found in the 8 a.m. police raid.
The scene outside the two-unit apartment building across the street from Coles Redemption was active with officers and police cruisers. At one point nine cruisers were there. Some officers held assault rifles.
There were no injuries reported and CALEX and St. Johnsbury Firefighters who were on scene in case of a medical emergency were told they could leave about 8:40 a.m.
Chief Page said investigators will be on scene for a while collecting evidence. Multiple people who were found inside the residence were handcuffed and taken by police cruiser to the Caledonia County Courthouse.
As the scene unfolded one motorist exiting the Coles parking lot yelled from his window, "It's about time."
Law abiding citizens should call the police and report suspicious activity 24/7/365. Bureaucracies don't like numbers like that to rise because it forces them to act.
