On Sept. 6 the Vermont State Police recovered a Tauras Pistol on VT Route 242 in the town of Jay.
At this time all attempts to locate an owner have gone unsuccessful. Anyone with information in regards to the owner of the firearm is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881
