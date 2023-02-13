Police Find St. Johnsbury Motorist Not At Fault In Crash That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian
Buy Now

A crash report by Vermont State Trooper Kimberly Harvey includes a diagram showing where a pedestrian was struck in relation to the travel portion of the road in a crash on Jan. 19 in Newport Town. The trooper determined the driver involved, Lisa Lessard, of St. Johnsbury, was not at fault. (Contributed image)

A St. Johnsbury motorist is not to blame for a crash that seriously hurt a pedestrian in Newport last month, according to a state police investigation.

“Operator 1 was not at fault,” notes a crash report submitted by Trooper Kimberly Harvey last week. “Operator 1” is Lisa Lessard, age 55.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments