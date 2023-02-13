Police Find St. Johnsbury Motorist Not At Fault In Crash That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian

A St. Johnsbury motorist is not to blame for a crash that seriously hurt a pedestrian in Newport last month, according to a state police investigation.
“Operator 1 was not at fault,” notes a crash report submitted by Trooper Kimberly Harvey last week. “Operator 1” is Lisa Lessard, age 55.
Lessard was driving a 2022 Ford F-150 in the westbound lane of Rt. 105 in Newport Town on Jan. 19 when the truck struck Monica Donofrio, 36, of Newport Town. A diagram in the trooper’s report shows that Donofrio was hit while she was in the travel portion of the road.
The report includes a statement from Lessard, who told state police she stopped her vehicle after realizing she had hit something. Her first thought was that she had hit a dog. After realizing it was a person “moaning and moving,” she tried to call 911. She said she next tried to go to a nearby residence, but no one was home. Lessard then grabbed blankets from her truck and went back to where the woman was lying.
At that point, others had been successful in calling 911 for emergency response.
Witnesses said Donofrio was running “up the middle of the westbound lane of travel” and that she was chasing her fiancé, who was later identified as Eli Petit, 21.
“(The witnesses) reported they almost hit Donofrio as she was wearing all black and they could not see her,” noted Trooper Harvey, who later in the crash report states that Donofrio was wearing maroon pants, a black shirt and a navy-blue jacket.
The trooper stated that as part of her investigation, she tried multiple times to connect with Donofrio. Petit reportedly told the trooper on Feb. 3 that Donofrio was in too much pain to talk. The next day Trooper Harvey was told Donofrio couldn’t talk because she was resting. The trooper scheduled a time with Petit for Donofrio to be available by phone on Feb. 7. Trooper Harvey said she tried to call at the agreed-upon time but was told by Petit that Donofrio was in too much pain. During that call, the trooper noted, “I could hear Monica and Eli speak in the background.”
Petit told police that prior to the crash he and Donofrio had engaged in an argument. He said he walked away from the residence and Donofrio chased after him.
“Eli stated he heard the crash but did not see it and when he heard it happen he looked around and saw Monida lying in the ditch and she wasn’t yelling anymore,” the crash report states.
Additionally, Petit told police that he didn’t blame the driver for the crash.
Trooper Harvey’s conclusion was that “The primary cause of this crash was the pedestrian was running in the travel portion of the westbound lane on VT Rt 1-5 wearing dark clothing on a roadway that is not lit.”
The trooper also noted that Donofrio was issued a warning for entering the roadway in a location other than a crosswalk.
