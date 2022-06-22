Police Find Vehicle Stolen From St. J With Alleged Thief Asleep In Back Seat

Bradford Police say a St. Johnsbury man was found passed out in the back seat of a vehicle he stole in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday morning.
Jude C. Mischke, 53, was found in the back seat of a 2001 Toyota Highlander parked next to a gas pump at the Bradford Mini Mart, according to a report by Officer David Schaffer.
It was about 7:20 a.m. when Bradford Police responded to the mini-mart. Officer Schaffer determined quickly that the occupant of the vehicle (Mischke) was likely intoxicated. Mischke resisted arrest, wrote the officer, and after subduing him, police discovered items they believed were stolen.
At the time, officers were unaware that the vehicle Mischke was found in didn’t belong to him. It wasn’t until about 9:25 a.m. Tuesday that Gordon Auchincloss reported his vehicle stolen from a Cliff Street address in St. Johnsbury.
Once they realized the Toyota was stolen, a further search of the vehicle revealed items belonging to Avery Tomczyk, of West Burke. “Tomczyk’s vehicle had reportedly been rifled through on Cliff Street in St. Johnsbury at about the same time of the vehicle theft overnight,” Officer Shaffer reported.
Bradford Police took Mischke to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility where he was lodged for lack of $4,000 bail.
Based on the crimes noted in Bradford, Officer Shaffer reported charges against Mischke for drunken driving, operating without owner’s consent, driving without a valid license, 12 counts of violating conditions of release, possession of stolen property (2 counts), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and possession of a regulated drug.
Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary at the St. Johnsbury Police Department is responsible for investigating alleged crimes committed by Mischke in St. Johnsbury.
Sgt. Cleary reported charges of violation of conditions of release, grand larceny, operation without the owner’s consent, larceny from a person, habitual offender, vehicle operation while criminally suspended and retail theft.
The retail theft charge relates to items reportedly stolen by Mischke from Maplefields in St. Johnsbury. The grand larceny applies to the stolen Toyota and the larceny from a person relates to the items taken from Tomczyk’s vehicle.
Sgt. Cleary said the habitual offender enhancement is in recognition of Mischke’s criminal history.
Mischke was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on July 25 for arraignment of the Caledonia County allegations.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Mischke was listed as a detainee at the St. Johnsbury jail. He is set to be arraigned in Orange Superior Court today.
