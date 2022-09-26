Police Find Wanted Motorcyclist In Court

A Lyndonville man wanted for twice eluding police on a motorcycle, was finally located on Sept. 26.
Police say they found him at the Caledonia County Courthouse answering a different criminal complaint.
Updated: September 26, 2022 @ 9:35 pm
St. Johnsbury police received a 911 call at about 8:49 a.m. reporting a blue motorcycle operating erratically and unsafely on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury Center. State troopers located the motorcycle in St. Johnsbury near the intersection of Portland and Railroad Streets. They attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the operator eluded them.
Shortly later, troopers and Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris located the operator and motorcycle exiting I-91 on Exit 23 in Lyndonville. They attempted to conduct a second motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of the Colonnade Inn, but the operator again sped away.
St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole heard about the attempted law enforcement stops in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, and contacted law enforcement to advise them of the identity of the operator.
The operator was located at the Caledonia County Superior Courthouse at an arraignment from a previous case. He was identified as Raul Garcia, 32, of Lyndonville, taken into custody, and cited into Caledonia County Court on Oct. 17, to answer the charges of operating after suspension or revocation of license, two counts of eluding a police officer, and two counts of grossly negligent operation.
