Police Find Woman Wanted For Forgery Crimes Hiding In Homeless Encampment

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police looking for a woman who allegedly forged her mother’s checks reportedly found the woman hiding in a homeless encampment near the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Colleen Rodriguez, 34, was arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, where she pleaded not guilty to forgery and theft charges.
She had been taken to the courthouse by Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department transport from the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, where she was jailed after being arrested by St. Johnsbury Police on Sunday afternoon.
On July 10, Caledonia State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski applied for an arrest warrant for Rodriguez with a bail amount of $5,000. The request followed “numerous attempts to locate Rodriguez.” according to Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary, who had been investigating forgery accusations against her.
On Sunday, Lt. Mark Bickford saw Rodriguez near the Welcome Center, and he and Cpl. George Johnson began looking for her, according to a report by Cpl. Johnson.
“While searching the Woodline near the rail trail bike path I observed Shawn Greenwood who began yelling into the woods warning people that I was coming,” noted the corporal.
He wrote that he found multiple tents used by homeless people and hiding under blankets in one of them was Rodriguez.
He arrested her and she was lodged in jail overnight based on the warrant.
Sheriff James Hemond escorted Rodriguez in restraints into the courtroom on Monday afternoon for her arraignment before Judge Justin Jiron.
The deputy state’s attorney asked that the bail amount remain in place, saying that Rodriguez has failed to appear for court hearings in the past. The judge did not maintain the bail and she freely left the courthouse with a requirement that she not abuse or harass her mother, Teresa Shufelt, 58.
Shufelt is the person Rodriguez had reportedly victimized with her crimes. On consecutive days in April, Rodriguez reportedly wrote checks from Shufelt’s account to Maplefield’s.
Rodriguez is herself an alleged victim in another ongoing Caledonia County case. She was reportedly kidnapped in February by Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier. Both are in jail while the case against them progresses.
