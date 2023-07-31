Police Find Woman Wanted For Forgery Crimes Hiding In Homeless Encampment
Caledonia County Sheriff James Hemond removes restraints from Colleen Rodriguez in the Caledonia County Courthouse on Monday, July 31, 2023, after he arraignment. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police looking for a woman who allegedly forged her mother’s checks reportedly found the woman hiding in a homeless encampment near the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.

Colleen Rodriguez, 34, was arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, where she pleaded not guilty to forgery and theft charges.

