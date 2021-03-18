This story will be updated.
Police and rescuers responded to a head-on crash at the Green Mountain Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Dispatch received a call at 5:15 p.m. reporting a crash with injuries. The Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance responded to 2002 Memorial Drive a short time later.
A second ambulance was requested at 5:25 p.m. There was a report of two total patients possibly in need of transport. A short time later one crash victim was transported to NVRH.
The crash involved a Jeep and a 2010 Subaru.
